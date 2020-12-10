Embarrassing: Twitter Reacts To Boris Johnson's Faux Pas

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's faux pas has astonished the internet. The Labour Party MP, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, on 9 December shared a video which shows Johnson mistaking the ongoing farmers' protest in India for an India-Pakistan issue.

In the video, Tanmanjeet begins by condemning the use of water cannons and tear gas by the Indian government against peacefully protesting farmers. He then asks, "Will the Prime Minister convey to the Indian Prime Minister, our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protests?"