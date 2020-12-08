Lilly Singh Urges People To Donate To Indian Farmers on TikTok

YouTuber and television talk show host Lilly Singh recently took to TikTok to bring attention to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, India. On 8 December, the farmers called for a peaceful nationwide Bharat Bandh.

Taking to TikTok, Lilly Singh said, "Did you know right in India there is the largest human protest in history taking place? If you follow me on other socials, you know I've been talking a lot about the farmer protests happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood. And they've been peacefully protesting but they're met with no so peaceful responses."

She then urged people to donate and follow other social media influencers to understand the issue better.

