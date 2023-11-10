Viral Video: Bold Biology Teacher Powerfully Shuts Down Student's Sexual Remark

In a compelling Instagram video, biology teacher and MBBS graduate Rakshita Singh Bangar addressed a sexually suggestive comment made by a student during her online class. Rather than dismissing the inappropriate remark, she responded assertively, encouraging fellow female teachers not to tolerate bullying.

In the shared video, Bangar reads out the explicit message from the student and delivers a stern, yet composed, reply. Her caption delves deeper, questioning societal perceptions of "young female teachers" and calling for a shift in these attitudes.