Pune: BJP Worker Builds Temple for PM Modi Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh

A real estate agent, Munde said, "After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple, and triple talaq successfully. I thought that for a person who built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises."

The temple cost almost Rs 1.6 lakh to make, and the structure also displays a short poem dedicated to the Prime Minister.