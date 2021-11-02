Physics Took a Serious Hit in This Bizarre Sindoor Scene From ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’

Check out this bizarre sindoor scene from 'Thapki Pyar Ki'.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Indian daily soaps are beyond famous for their over-the-top mind boggling scenes that will make you go 'What just happened....?'. Right from pregnant bahus falling of the stairs to evil husbands turning into snakes and other reptiles, we've got it all, and to top it off, it comes with an overhwhelming use of dramatic visual effects that could have an acting career of their own.
Adding to this already long roster is 'Thapki Pyar Ki', a TV show that recently went viral because of a bizarre sindoor scene where the husband trips over something, his thumb falls into a small sindoor box, and he "accidentally" applies sindoor to his wife's forehead. It's a scene even the best of romantics couldn't think of, and yet, this hidden gem lies in our very own Hindi TV serials.
Check it out here:
This is the stuff of legend and OBVIOUSLY desi Twitter had some thoughts. Here are some reactions:
All we have to say to this scene is...
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)