Long Queue at Nagpur ATM After It Dispenses 5 Times More Cash; Twitter Reacts

Life is unpredictable and sometimes it gives you surprises that make your day (at least for some). In one such incident, a man in Khaparkheda town in Nagpur went to an ATM to take out some cash, and instead of rupees 500, he received 2500! He was obviously surprised and withdrew the cash again. This time again, he received 5 times more money.

The news then spread like wildfire and soon there were long queues in front of the ATM. One customer then informed the police and the branch was shut down. Police then intimated the private bank.