Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

A video of food being served at the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers’ protest has caused a stir.

Farmers in north India are currently protesting against the centre's new farm laws. Over the weekend, thousands of farmers marched across state borders to reach the national capital to raise their concerns.

On 30 November, Monday, news publication Times of India Delhi tweeted a video of food being served at the 'Delhi Chalo' protests. The tweet read, "Biryani time at Ghazipur farmers protest spot."