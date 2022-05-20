Guitarist and Composer Bhaanu Mendiratta From Soul’d Out Passes Away at 31

Bhaanu Mendiratta.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and mental illness)
Bhaanu Mendiratta, guitarist and composer of Soul'd Out, died of suicide on 19 May, 2022, according to Rolling Stone. Bhaanu, along with band members such as Chetan Dominic Awasthi aka Chezin, saxophonist Abhay Sharma, drummer Abhijit Sood and bassist Sajal Sharma were well-known in New Delhi's indie circuit for more than a decade.
Bhaanu was also part of rock band Half Step Down and has performed live with famous singer-composer Shilpa Rao. Abhay Sharma knew Mendiratta ever since he was 17 years old, and revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia around 2019. "He went to rehab in 2020 and came back in late 2021 and then I think he did go back again,” Sharma told Rolling Stone.
Several musicians and artists have mourned Bhaanu's demise. Singer-songwriter Pragnya Wakhlu wrote on her Instagram, "He [Mendiratta] was a troubled soul. It frigtens me to see how many musicians are going through so much internal pain…. reaching a point where they just can’t cope with it anymore.”
Singer-producer and guitarist Rohan Solomon wrote, "“Rest in peace Bhanu (sic), will cherish the memories of sharing the stage with you.”
Ray Verma of Emika Records also spoke about Bhaanu and mental illness in a tweet. Check it out here:
