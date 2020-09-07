Ananya Panday’s ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ Gets Flak, Here's Why

On 7 September, the makers of upcoming film Khaali Peeli dropped an "item song" from the film called 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.' Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The actors' first collaboration, Khaali Peeli is all set to get an OTT release on 2 October.
Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the song has been receiving a lot of flak on social for its racist implications and more.
Take a look:
The song is being called out for its racist lyrics. A Change.org petition seeks that the song must be taken down for the same. "It's humiliating they didn't see anything wrong with this and went ahead and produced the song. And we would believe that in the 21st century they would have raised their standards on lyrics and not define a woman's beauty to being fair or not," the petition reads.
You can listen to the song here:
Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on 12 June. However, the release was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Published: 07 Sep 2020,04:53 PM IST