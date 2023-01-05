Bengaluru Cop Climbs Tower to Rescue a Bird; Earns Praise

Suresh climbed a 30-foot-high hoarding to rescue the bird.
Every other day we read about horrific incidents that make us question the state of the world, and so it becomes even more important to share the stories that restore our faith in humanity.
One such incident took place in Bengaluru. A traffic policeman, named Suresh, climbed on a tower to rescue a bird that got stuck on a giant hoarding.
The viral video was shared on Twitter by Kuldeep Kumar Jain, an IPS officer, praising Suresh for his selfless act. He wrote, "The hidden and unexplored side of a policemen. Well done Mr Suresh.."
In the clip, the policeman could be seen climbing the 30-foot-high hoarding without any safety gear to save the bird that was seemingly caught in a thread. Suresh untangled the thread and managed to successfully rescue the bird unharmed.
Suresh's courageous act is being lauded by the netizens. While some users were concerned about his safety since he climbed the hoarding without proper safety tools and advised him to take proper precautions, others praised him for being selfless and compassionate.
One user praised the policeman and wrote, "Suresh Sir. You're truly a kind hearted person. My respect to you."
Another user urged the officials to reward Suresh for rescuing the bird. He wrote, "This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded."
