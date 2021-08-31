Balenciaga’s Rs 1.5 Lakh ‘Thaila’ Has Netizens in Splits

Balenciaga's 1.5 lakh shopper gets trolled on Twitter.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Overpriced luxury items that look extremely basic have had their share of trolling on social media by people who cannot understand why they are so disproportionately priced. Right from weird sunglasses to simple bags being sold for unbelievable prices, luxury brands have frequently been the target of jokes.
Adding to the list is Balenciaga's shopper bag priced at Rs 1.5 lakh ($2,000) and netizens cannot keep calm. The bag looks like a regular Indian thaila, which is making it even funnier.
What do you think of this thaila?
Published: undefined