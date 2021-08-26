Afghan Baby Born on US Military Plane Named ‘Reach’ After Aircraft’s Code Name

Afghan baby born on US aircraft named after it.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A pregnant woman went into labour on a plane that was on its way to a US military base in Germany. The mother gave birth to a baby girl, who was named Reach, after the plane's code name.
The plane took off on Saturday last week and when it landed, the mother and baby were taken to the hospital immediately. Each air craft of the Air Force has a code name to communicate with other planes and control towers, and this particular aircraft was named Reach 828. That's how the parents decided to name their baby Reach, explained General Tod Walters, the head of US European Command.
The family is headed to the United States along with other Afghan refugees.
Published: 26 Aug 2021,12:41 PM IST