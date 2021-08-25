Former Afghanistan Minister Now Works as Delivery Boy, Spotted in Germany

Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat, former IT and communications minister of Afghanistan, now working as pizza delivery boy in Germany.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Afghanistan's former Communications and IT Minister Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat was recently spotted delivering pizzas in Germany's Leipzig.
It was only a year ago that he held his ministry in Afghanistan and had reportedly stepped down after differences with the country's then President, Ashraf Ghani. Following that, he left Afghanistan and settled in Leipzig, Germany. He ran out of money soon after moving, and is since then delivering pizzas. He was spotted in an orange suit on a bicycle in the city.
According to Zee News, Saadat holds two masters degrees in communications and software engineering from Oxford University.
"At present, I am leading a very simple life. I feel safe in Germany. I am happy to be with my family in Leipzig. I want to save money and do a German course and study further," he said. He further added, "I applied for many jobs but no response came. My dream is to work in a German telecom company."
Published: 25 Aug 2021,05:59 PM IST