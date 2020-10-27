‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Couple Gets Free Cataract Surgery From Delhi Doc

The 'Baba ka Dhaba' couple became an overnight star after a viral video.

Recently, Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba, run by an elderly couple, went viral on social media. The couple had been struggling to run their food venture in Malviya Nagar, Delhi amidst the pandemic. Many social media users came together to help out the Baba ka Dhaba couple. However, there's more.

Recently, a Twitter user tweeted a photo of Kanta Prasad, who runs Baba ka Dhaba with his wife Badami Devi, sitting in an ophthalmologist's clinic. Turns out, both Prasad and Devi have cataract and a benevolent gesture by a particular ophthalmologist has helped restore their eyesight.

The tweet read, "My friend’s father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today. Thank you so much, sir!!! Touching to see the continued act of kindness."

Social media users lauded Dr Samir Sud for offering the elderly couple a treatment that they otherwise may not have been able to afford. Take a look:

