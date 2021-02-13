Auto Driver’s Story To Fulfil Granddaughter’s Dream Goes Viral|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Some stories have the power to inspire a positive outlook on life. One such warm moment happened for netizens recently when an Desraj’s story went viral on social media.
Desraj lost both of his sons and is the only bread-winner of a family of seven. His wife fell sick which increased the financial burden on him, which made making ends meet difficult. Amidst all of this, his only goal in life was to do whatever possible to help his granddaughter achieve her dream of being a teacher.
Many people were inspired by his determination and zeal. Soon a bunch of people started coming forward to help Desraj and his granddaughter.
Some offered to sponsor the girl’s education while others started a fundraiser to help him live in the city.
People started reaching out to Humans of Bombay page on Facebook asking for his contact details.
Many links for the fundraisers started being circulated because of which the page had to clarify regarding there being no such verified link being circulated by them.
But these moments of love and togetherness genuinely make life worth living.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined