Watch: Auto Driver Helps Tendulkar Cut Through Heavy Traffic

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has shared an old video from January 2020 where Sachin Tendulkar is driving his car and talking about how he is stuck in traffic. In this one and a half minute video, Tendulkar further talks about how an auto driver spotted him and asked the cricketer to follow him and helped him get out of the traffic. Tendulkar said, “I am following this auto rickshaw. He (the driver) spotted me and was kind enough to tell me ‘mala follow kara’, as in, ‘follow me, I am going to take you all the way to the highway’. I am following him. Such a gentleman.”

Soon enough, they end up escaping the jam and also have a short conversation after that is followed by a selfie clicked by the driver. Sardesai tweeted this video with the caption, “There is only one @sachin_rt!”