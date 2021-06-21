This Assam Mechanic Modified a Maruti Swift Into a Lamborghini

Nurul Haque, a 30-year-old mechanic has spent close to Rs 6.2 lakh to transform a Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@NANDANPRATIM)
There are car fanatics, and then there are people like Nurul Haque, a man from Assam who transformed an old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini-like sports car. A resident of Bhanga in Karimganj district, Haque didn't have much to do during the lockdown, which prompted him to take up this unique project.
The 30-year-old mechanic has spent close to Rs 6.2 lakh to facilitate this project, and is more than satisfied with the results. Always having a penchant to drive a sports car, especially a Lamborghini, Haque said, ""It was my dream to make and drive such a luxury car. I love Lamborghini cars and finally, I have modified an old Maruti Swift car into my dream car," in a statement to India Today.
Nurul is the owner of a garage called N Maruti Car Care, located in Bhanga.
He learned to do this by watching YouTube videos and trying to duplicate the parts of a Lamborghini. He even modified the engine of his Maruti Swift and improvised it to perform better. Nurul, now a local hero, has said that his next plan is to modify a car into a Ferrari. We, for one, cannot wait to see the results!
(With inputs from India Today).
