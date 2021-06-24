Assam Mason Builds Seaplane From Bajaj Bike Engine

Representational Image. Assam mason Bubul Saikia builds seaplane from scratch.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Bubul Saikia, a mason from Assam, recently undertook a very unique project, and has finally completed it. He built a seaplane all by himself, entirely from scratch, without any formal or technical training.
A resident of Choraipani, Titabor, Saikia spent about Rs 2 lakh to make his dream project a reality. It had always been his ambition to be able to fly in the sky, and he worked relentlessly for the last two years to make that dream come true.
“To fulfill my dream, I have made a seaplane by spending my own money. I have used the engine from a Bajaj Pulsar 220 in this seaplane. I have made other parts of the seaplane also,” Saikia told India Today.
The seaplane took even longer to finish since Bubul always had to juggle his full-time work with his passion project. Currently implementing some final touches to his seaplane, Saikia said, “I was busy working on my project in the morning and at night. I have spent Rs 2 lakh for this project. I hope that I will be able to fly it soon. I felt so good when the seaplane first took off on water."
(With inputs from India Today).
Published: 24 Jun 2021,03:53 PM IST