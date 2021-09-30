‘Happy To Arrange a Dentist’: CM's Reply to Kids Complaining About Teething

(Left) Rawza's letter to Assam CM, (Right) Siblings Rawza and Aryan.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
What does a 6-year-old do when they're going through pain becuase of teething? Very naturally, write to the Chief Minister of their state and ask for help. That's exactly what this 6-year-old from Assam did.
Rawza Ahmed, 6, along with his brother, Aryan, 5, wrote a letter to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CM of Assam and PM Modi respecitvely complaining about their baby teeth and how they were unable to enjoy their favourite foods together because of it.
Pictures of the letter have been uploaded on Facebook by their uncle Mukhtar Ahmed who also tagged both Biswa and PM Modi in the post. Rawza's letter reads, "To dearest Himanta Mama, my five teeth are not coming. Please take necessary action as I am facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food. From Raeesa Rawza Ahmed."
His brother Aryan's letter addressed to the PM reads, "To dearest Modi ji, my three teeth are not coming. Please take necessary action as I am facing difficulty chewing my favourite foods. From- Aryan Islam."
The pictures of the letters have gone viral and many netizens found the incident adorable. Check out the pictures here:
The letters went so viral that Himanta Biswa actually ended up noticing them, and even responded. He wrote on Twitter, "I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together."
If only writing to the CM and resolving all issues was as easy as this...
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Sep 2021,02:10 PM IST