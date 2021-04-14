As 12th Boards Get Delayed, Here's Some Inspiration for Students

In a recent announcement made by the CBSE board, it is mentioned how Class 10 board exams have been cancelled. Meanwhile, for class 12 students, the exams have only been postponed, and a final decision will be taken on June 1.

Giving exams in the middle of a pandemic is not easy, and that is what the students have been protesting about online for quite a few weeks now, ever since the number of cases in the country have started witnessing a huge spike.

On Wednesday, India reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825.