'Appalling Behaviour': Telugu Star Balakrishna Called Out For Pushing Actor

Nandamuri Balakrishna receives massive backlash for pushing actor Anjali on stage.
A video of Telugu superstar and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing actor Anjali on stage during a promotional event of her film Gangs of Godavari has been facing massive backlash on social media. Netizens are calling out Balakrishna for his 'disrespectful' behaviour towards women.
According to reports, Balakrishna was a chief guest at the promotional event of the film, which also stars Neha Shetty and Vishwak Sen. In the clip that has now gone viral, Balakrishna could be seen pushing Anjali, apparently after she couldn't hear him. Anjali's co-star Neha, who was also present at the event, looked shocked by Balakrishna's actions. However, an awkward Anjali laughed it off.
Take a look at the video here:
For the unversed, Balakrishna is also related to RRR actor Jr NTR. Jr NTR is the half-brother of actor-producer, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the nephew of Balakrishna.
Reacting to the video, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on X, "Who is this scumbag?"
Calling out Balakrishna's actions, a netizen wrote, "It's really disappointing how women actors have to tolerate such rude behavior, even from someone in a position in a position of authority like a lawmaker. The crowd's reaction says a lot about the culture."
"Sadly the whole 'misogynist' hero wooing and harassing the heroine was a big part of Indian cinema and more so in South industry (not all). This has conditioned the public that such acts are to be hooted on and cheered. And the whole making a hero 'god' culture adds to that," another user added on X.
Take a look at some other reactions:
