Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Invite Goes Viral; Read Details

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Amidst a lot of chatter about the wedding, an invite of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations has gone viral. The festivities will reportedly take place from March 1-3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
The wedding invitation reads, "With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal we are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son."
The note added that Reliance established the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar in 1997.
Radhika and Anant got engaged in January last year. They had a lavish celebration at Antilia in Mumbai.
