Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Invite Goes Viral; Read Details

The wedding invitation reads, "With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal we are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son."

The note added that Reliance established the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar in 1997.

Radhika and Anant got engaged in January last year. They had a lavish celebration at Antilia in Mumbai.