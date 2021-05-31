Ed Sheeran Recreated the Friends Routine and Twitter Is All for It

After the reunion, another video has surfaced that has sent the internet into a frenzy. Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have recreated the famous FRIENDS routine originally performed by Cox and David Schwimmer in the show during the episode, "The One With the Routine".

In the episode, Monica and Ross, played by Cox and Schwimmer respectively are attending Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and are performing the routine there. Check out the video by Courteney and Ed Sheeran here: