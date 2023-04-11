‘American Mild to Indian Spicy’: US Eatery Rates Spice Levels for Indian Dishes

Biryani City in US offers 8 levels of spice for Indian food. Screenshot goes viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Biryani City, a restaurant in US is going viral for the various spice levels it offers for its Indian dishes. In the screenshot shared by a Twitter user, there are multiple spice levels to choose from, starting with 0 spice, the restaurant offers 8 categories -- American mild spice, American medium, to Indian mild, and Indian spicy.
The user was ordering Paneer Butter Masala from a food delivery app, when she discovered that the restaurant was offering varying levels of spice for the Indian dishes. She shared the screenshot with a caption, "I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious:,"
Replying to the post, many users found the spice levels convenient since they would be able to customise the food according to their taste and tolerance.
Another user shared a picture of the spice chart that mentions how spicy the food will be.
