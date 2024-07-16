Amidst Visuals of a Lavish Wedding, Are We Ignoring Some ‘Kaafi Real’ Issues?

As sensationalism and TRPs take a front seat, more often than not, stories about the common person’s plight often go unnoticed.

This past month, it would have been tough to ignore all the news and visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding – the extravagant celebrations, celebrities across fields dressed to the nines. One just needs to compare its coverage to that of, say the floods in Assam, to realise that this shift in priorities is ‘kaafi real’ and ‘kaafi’ concerning.

Even as news consumers, we must ask ourselves about what deserves our attention and if we're okay with just being passive viewers. In this new world, one can't help but wonder, "Amidst all the visuals of a lavish wedding, are we ignoring some 'kaafi real' issues?"