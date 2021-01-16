Binge Alert: 7 Powerful Scenes That Stand Out In ‘Tandav’

#1 When two cops ask Gurpal Chauhan (Sunil Grover), a ruling party loyalist, as to which side the party is on, he has the perfect comeback. He says that politics is the line that separates the right from the wrong, and that he is on the side of politics. Grover is terrific and these lines of his, that appear early in the show, set the tone for what’s going to follow.

#2 In one telling scene, the PM Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) says that he sees a dictator in his own son. This leaves you with so many questions that you get answers for later on in the show. Despite his limited screen time, Dhulia is wonderful.

#3 The funeral sequence where Anuradha Kishore (Dimple Kapadia) reveals to Samar that she’s in the know of secrets that can derail his PM dreams is brilliant. Kapadia owns every scene she’s in, and this one’s no different.