'All We Imagine...' Actor Kani Kusruti Shows Solidarity for Palestine at Cannes

All We Imagine as Light actor Kani Kusruti shows solidarity for Palestine at Cannes.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@mystic_riverrr)
The cast of director Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light cheerfully attended the world premiere of their film at Cannes on Thursday, 23 May.
However, actor Kani Kusruti, who plays Prabha in the film, caught the internet's attention when she walked the red carpet carrying a watermelon-shaped handbag, which is an international symbol of solidarity with Palestinians.
Several users applauded Kusruti's bold move on social media. One of the users wrote, "not only did All We Imagine as Light – the first Indian film to compete at Cannes in three years – get a massive standing ovation, actor Kani Kusruti decided to use her moment to show clear solidarity for Palestine."
"India has a spine. Look at Kani Kusruti being so brave in front of the world. Standing up for Palestine. A talent powerhouse in her performances. Malayalam cinema might save us all the blushes. Cannes," wrote another user.
Have a look:
Here's how others reacted on X:
All We Imagine as Light is the first Indian film to qualify for the festival's competition section in 30 years, making Kapadia a contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or.
In addition to Kusruti, the film also stars Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.
