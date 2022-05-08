Mother’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Others Share Pics & Wishes

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Taimur and Jeh with the caption, 'The length and breadth of my life.'
Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan; Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif with the latter's mother.

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish the maternal figures in their life on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Alia shared a photo with her mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor with the caption, “My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day – ALL DAY EVERYDAY!”

Soni Razdan commented, "Happy to be your mommy too love you," and Neetu wrote, "Love you Alia."

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with her kids Taimur and Jeh and wrote, “The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Karan Johar posted a picture with Hiroo Johar and his kids Roohi and Yash. “Happy Mother’s Day to all….. #blessedwiththebest,” Johar wrote.

Vicky Kaushal shared pictures from his wedding with Katrina Kaif. In one of the photos, Vicky’s mother Veena is kissing his cheek and in another, his mother-in-law can be seen giving her blessings to the couple.

Katrina shared a photo with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and one with Vicky and his mother. "Mother’s Day," she captioned the post.

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with Sharmila Tagore and captioned the post, “If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever - Happy Mother’s Day.”

