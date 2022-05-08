Mother’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Others Share Pics & Wishes

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish the maternal figures in their life on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Alia shared a photo with her mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor with the caption, “My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day – ALL DAY EVERYDAY!”

Soni Razdan commented, "Happy to be your mommy too love you," and Neetu wrote, "Love you Alia."