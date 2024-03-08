Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Says Her 'Little Woman' Made This Toy; Netizens Ask 'How Is It Possible?'

Alia Says Her 'Little Woman' Made This Toy; Netizens Ask 'How Is It Possible?'

Alia Bhatt shared a special post on Instagram on the occasion of Women's Day.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Alia Bhatt shares pic of a toy made by her 'little woman' on women's day.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt shares pic of a toy made by her 'little woman' on women's day.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her fans on Women's Day with a special post. On the occasion, the actor shared a picture of a 'heart-shaped toy' that her 'little woman' made for her and penned a heartfelt note.

Alia wrote in the caption, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

Have a look at Alia's post here:

Although the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor didn't specify who the 'little woman' is, the internet thought that she is referring to her one-year-old daughter Raha. Consequently, the post left netizens puzzled, with several raising doubts on the possibility of a one-year-old making such a toy.

One user wrote, "How is it possible for Raha to sew?" "Firstly, a baby can't be called as woman! Secondly, how can she know making hearts, that too sewing and all," wrote another.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Also ReadAlia Bhatt Set to Headline Spy Universe Film, Confirms Yash Raj Films CEO

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT