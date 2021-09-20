Twitter Divided Over Alia Bhatt's Manyavar Ad Replacing Kanyadan With #Kanyamaan

Instead of following the ritual of ‘Kanyadaan’ wherein the father ‘gives away’ the bride, the ad propagates the idea of ‘Kanyamaan’ or ‘respecting women/brides.’ At the end of the clip, both sets of parents join in to perform the ‘Kanyadaan’.

Several netizens also supported the ad and applauded its progressive message, and one user wrote that the ad encourages 'parity'.

Here are some of the reactions: