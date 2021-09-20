Twitter Divided Over Alia Bhatt's Manyavar Ad Replacing Kanyadan With #Kanyamaan

Alia Bhatt in the new Manyavar Mohey ad.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/ Twitter)
The bridal wear brand Manyavar Mohey released a new commercial on Saturday featuring Alia Bhatt, which received mixed reactions from netizens- ranging from accusations of ‘anti-Hindu’ sentiment to others applauding the ad’s ‘progressive message’.
The advertisement suggested an alternative to the Hindu ritual ‘Kanyadaan’, as ‘Kanyamaan’. In the advert, Alia lists out phrases that are commonly said to Indian daughters and brides, including, ‘paraaya dhan’ (someone else’s wealth, usually referring to one’s in-laws).
People took to social media and criticised the ad for 'disrespect' to their religion:
Instead of following the ritual of ‘Kanyadaan’ wherein the father ‘gives away’ the bride, the ad propagates the idea of ‘Kanyamaan’ or ‘respecting women/brides.’ At the end of the clip, both sets of parents join in to perform the ‘Kanyadaan’.
Several netizens also supported the ad and applauded its progressive message, and one user wrote that the ad encourages 'parity'.
Here are some of the reactions:
