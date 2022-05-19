Pics: 20 Years of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival

This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 20th year at the Cannes Film Festival.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, and has since then made 18 appearances on the esteemed red carpet, more than any other Indian. She has represented India countless times, and for the festival, India meant Aishwarya.
In the course of her appearances, she has set several records along with her flawless ensembles and daring looks that have made the headlines constantly. She was the first Indian female actor to represent the country at the festival, but that's not all. She also became the first Indian actor to open the festival back in 2005. Here's a look at her Cannes journey, through all her iconic red carpet looks.
Aishwarya's debut at Cannes in 2002.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan for the screening of Devdas.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Neeta Lullain 2003.
Aishwarya Rai in a Neeta Lulla gown in 2004.
Aishwarya Rai in a Gucci gownin 2005.
Aishwarya wearing a Giorgio Armani gown for Cannes in 2005.
Aishwarya Rai in Roberto Cavalli in 2006.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her first appearance with Abhishek at the Cannes after their marriage. She chose to wear a strapless Giorgio Armani gown in 2007.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek wearing an Armani gown in 2008.
Wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2008. This was also the year that Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan walked the red carpet.
Wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2009.
Wearing Elie Saab in 2009.
In a black sequinned gown in 2010.
Elie Sabb gown in 2010.
Wearing a Sabyasachi saree in 2010.
Armani Prive gown in 2011.
Elie Saab one shouldered gown in 2011.
Elie Saab gown in 2012.
Abu Jaani Sandeep Khosla jacket saree in 2012.
Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla Anarkali in 2013.
Gucci gown in 2013.
Roberto Cavalli in 2014.
Ralph and Russo in 2015.
Elie Saab in 2015.
Rohit Bal in 2016.
Rami Kadi Couture gown and the famous purple lips in 2016.
Michael Cinco Couture gown in 2017.
In Ralph and Russo in 2017.
Michael Cinco in 2018.
Rami Kadi crystallised gown in 2018.
Jean-Louis Sabaji gown in 2019.
Aishwarya in Dolce and Gabbana in 2022.