AirAsia CEO Slammed For Being Shirtless, Getting A Massage In Management Meeting

Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, recently shared a post on LinkedIn that drew mixed reactions from the online community. In the post, Fernandes praised the work culture at his company, showcasing a picture of himself attending a management meeting shirtless while receiving a massage.

In a now-deleted post, Fernandes wrote, "Was a stressful week, and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting."