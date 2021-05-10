Activist Natasha Narwal's Father Dies of COVID While She Is Jailed
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Activist Natasha Narwal was arrested under Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act (UAPA) last year in connection to her role in the CAA/NRC protests and the consequent Delhi violence.
Natasha's father Mahavir Narwal passed away yesterday due to COVID-related complications. He was admitted to the hospital on May 3 and after further complications due to his diabetic condition, he had to be put on a ventilator on May 9.
A plea had been filed initially to grant Natasha interim bail to see her ailing father, but it didn't go through until after his demise. He passed away on May 9 and the hearing for the bail was scheduled for May 10.
Pinjra Tod, the women's organization that Natasha was working with, made the announcement on their Twitter handle:
Due to this, Natasha was unable to see her father in his final moments, and the news has devastated many users on Twitter who had all kinds of reactions-- from grief for Natasha to anger towards the system.
Mahavir Narwal was an advocate for women's rights, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a retired senior scientist from CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.
The HC granted three weeks bail to Natasha on May 10 to attend the final rites of her father.
Published: 10 May 2021,03:46 PM IST