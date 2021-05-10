Activist Natasha Narwal's Father Dies of COVID While She Is Jailed

Activist Natasha Narwal was arrested under Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act (UAPA) last year in connection to her role in the CAA/NRC protests and the consequent Delhi violence.

Natasha's father Mahavir Narwal passed away yesterday due to COVID-related complications. He was admitted to the hospital on May 3 and after further complications due to his diabetic condition, he had to be put on a ventilator on May 9.

A plea had been filed initially to grant Natasha interim bail to see her ailing father, but it didn't go through until after his demise. He passed away on May 9 and the hearing for the bail was scheduled for May 10.

Pinjra Tod, the women's organization that Natasha was working with, made the announcement on their Twitter handle: