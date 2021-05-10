HC Grants Natasha Narwal 3-Week Bail for Father’s Last Rites

Delhi riots and UAPA accused Natasha Narwal’s bail plea to attend the last rites and cremation of her father Mahavir Narwal was granted by the Delhi High Court on Monday, 10 May. The Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted her a three-week interim bail.
The plea had been filed initially to meet her ailing father battling COVID at a hospital in Haryana’s Rohtak district. By the time the case was heard on Monday, he had passed away. He breathed his last at 6 pm on 9 May.
She has been granted bail on conditions that include a personal bond of Rs 50,000, to provide her number to the concerned police stations in Delhi and Haryana, etc.
“I am not recording but telling you that she will maintain radio silence, otherwise we may be constrained to recall the order[sic.],” Justice Siddharth Mridul noted.
Her father, Mahavir Narwal, was a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a retired senior scientist from CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. He had been hospitalised on Monday, 3 May, and was a diabetes patient which caused additional complications in his treatment of COVID.
He was put on a ventilator on Sunday and died a few hours later.
In their statement, Pinjra Tod said that Narwal was engaged with and will be committed to progressive politics till the end.
“Mahavir Narwal campaigned hard to prove the innocence of Natasha who was incarcerated for her peaceful participation in the protest against the CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). This was not his first brush with prison. He himself had been imprisoned for his participation in protests during the Emergency,” the statement read.
Published: 10 May 2021,10:19 AM IST