Abhishek Playing Bob Biswas in New Film Reminds Twitter of Saswata Chatterjee

The way Chatterjee pulled of Biswas' character had resonated with the audience even then, who were captivated by his powerful portrayal of a character this complex. Now that Bachchan has been roped in for a feature film on the same character, Twitter cannot help but ask why Chatterjee isn't playing the role.

Many users have talked about he is the reason the character, even though not a lead, became an iconic one in 2012. Others have talked about how Bachchan might give a good spin to the character and do justice to the part. Here are some reactions from Twitter: