Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a Hitman With Memory Loss

Bob is also informed that he has a wife, played by Chitrangada Singh, and kids. Bob has seemingly forgotten about his family, his history, and also where he kept his money. The trailer also hints at the possibility that the memory loss might be a sham.

Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and also stars Rajatava Dutta and Paran Bandopadhyay. The film’s lead, Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer on social media, with the caption, “Nomoshkar. Meet Bob.”