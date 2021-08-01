Here’s What This AAP Leader Had To Say When a Twitter User Said She Wants Him

AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha recently took to his Instagram to share a funny incident that took place recently. In the screenshot of a Twitter post, a user has written how she wants him, and not electricity.
AAP had promised 300 units of free electricity and a waiver on electricity bills for all residences in Punjab if the party is voted to power, and that is what prompted the user's joke.
The woman, identified as Kirti, wrote, "I want Raghav, not electricity". However, the tweet managed to reach Raghav Chadha who decided to respond to it.
The 32-year-old wrote, "I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you'll get free electricity, 24x7. Can't commit the same about myself though."
Check out the tweet here:
Raghav Chadha recently completed one year as MLA of Rajinder Nagar in Delhi and had also shared a report card of sorts on his Twitter page to show his progress.
Published: 01 Aug 2021,11:09 AM IST