We Spent a Day With W.I.S.H; The Indian Girl-Pop You’ve Been Waiting For

We caught W.I.S.H right before their soundcheck for their performance that evening. India’s newest girl group (it’s been more than 20 years since Viva! entered the scene), was somehow all smiles even in the sweltering Mumbai heat.

"I've been called for girl group like situations before but it never seemed right or legit. It never seemed like it would actually work out," one of the members, Ri, revealed, adding that she knew right from the start that there was 'something special' about W.I.S.H.

The Quint followed the group around for a day to get a glimpse into the lives of these pop stars – Ri (Riya Duggal), Sim (Simran Duggal), Zo (Zoe Siddharth), and Suchi (Suchitra Shirke). “I was always dreaming of being a pop star, at least a little close to a pop star; dancing and singing is just my thing,” Suchi recalled. She left a production job for a full-time career in music.

On the other hand, Ri and Sim had a musical act of their own before W.I.S.H called ‘Simetri’. Sim talked to us about how her sister Ri got into W.I.S.H first, “My sister Ri got selected first – she was selected at least six months before me. I also wanted to be a part of the group but I think because we were sisters and we already had our own act, I hadn’t been asked to be a part of it yet.”