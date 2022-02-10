8 Bollywood Movies To Watch On Infidelity Before 'Gehraiyaan'

Bollywood Movies To Watch On Infidelity Before Gehraiyaan
This Valentine's week, love is in the air and so is the faint scent of infidelity and betrayal. As Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan gears up for its release on Friday, 11 February, the movie explores the theme of complicated relationships and infidelity.
With an exciting cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, fans can't contain their excitement.
So, as a respite we bring a list of Bollywood movies to binge that have dealt with similar themes:
The 1981 film Silsila directed by Yash Chopra starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha in the lead roles. While the movie failed at the the box office, its songs (India's favorite Holi song 'Rang Barse' was in the movie..need I say more?) and the film itself has become a timeless classic.
This was also the last time this trio ever worked together. In the film, Amitabh's character 'Amit' loves Chandni (Rekha) but is forced to marry Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) after his brother's untimely death.
Later, he runs into Chandni who is also married now but decides to rekindle their love. The film is packed with twists and turns and some great performances. Do watch the movie for Amitabh and Rekha's electric chemistry!
Arth was a semi-autobiographical film written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt based on his extramarital affair with Parveen Babi. With Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles, this movie is considered to be one of the must watch movies of all time.
While being married to Pooja (Shabana Azmi), Inder (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) falls for Kavita (Smita Patil) and eventually leaves her. Devastated but headstrong Pooja moves out of their house and starts living independently. The movie not only deals with the complications of infidelity but also Pooja's quest to find her own identity and agency. A beautiful movie and way ahead of its time!
The Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel starrer Murder was a massive hit at the box office. Simran Sehgal (Mallika Sherawat) and Sudhir (Ashmit Patel) are married but Simran feels stuck in a loveless marriage and accidentally meets her ex-lover Sunny (Emraan Hashmi) and gets involved in an affair with.
Problems begin when Sunny is murdered and the story gets more racy and suspenseful.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna or also known as KANK (a little unnecessary TBH but then who could say that to KJo?). So, like any other Karan Johar movie, it is 'brewing' with big stars like Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.
The story revolves around two unhappy spouses: Maya (Rani) married to Rishi (Abhishek) and Dev (Shahrukh) married to Rhea (Preity) help each other save their respective marriages but end up falling for each other. Phew.. that was confusing! The film is a bit too long but also has some good dialogues and some great great songs.
Life in a... Metro directed by Anurag Basu was released in 2007. It was lauded for its powerful performances by the cast, a well-written storyline and an amazing screenplay. The movie explored the topic of extramarital affairs rather beautifully and questioned the idea of marriage, love, and fidelity. It had an expansive cast and multiple characters and yet the story made its impact. This definitely is a must-watch!
The 2013 film Lunchbox by Ritesh Batra has won awards and hearts, and not just nationally but internationally as well. With superb acting by Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is a master-piece of its own.
It is a story about an unlikely friendship between Ila (Nimrat) and Saajan (Irrfan) that subtly turns to love over a lunchbox. Meanwhile, Ila finds out that her husband is having an affair and decides to leave him for good. I can't recommend this one enough!
Rustom was loosely based on the naval officer K.M. Nanavati and his famous court trial that ended the jury system in India.
In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Rustom Pavri, the naval officer accused of murdering Vikram (Arjan Bajwa) who is having an affair with his wife Cynthia (Ileana D'Cruz). But as the story moves forward, the plot thickens and a lot of secrets are revealed. All-in-all, it is a nail-biting murder mystery that deals with infidelity. This film also won Akshay Kumar his national award for best actor.
The Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba is again a murder mystery that keeps you on the edge till the end.
Taapsee's character Rani while being in a loveless marriage with Rishu aka Rishab (Vikrant Massey) falls for his cousin Neel. Rani and Neel begin a relationship but Neel betrays her and runs away. After Rishab finds out about the affair, Rani's already failing marriage becomes even more toxic and Rani is accused of brutally murdering Rishab.
