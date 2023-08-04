78-Year-Old Man Studying in Class 9 Is an Inspiration To Many

The 78-year-old Lalringthara aims to improve his English language skills
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Lalringthara, a 78-year-old man, from Hruaikawn village in Mizoram is proving that there is no age for learning. Lalringthara's determination to fulfill his life-long dream of completing his education brought him back to school. He aims to improve his English language skills, learn how to write applications and understand the news.
Donning his school uniform, he carries his books and travels 3 km everyday to Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School. 1945 in Khuangleng village near the Indo-Myanmar border, Mr Lalringthara could not continue his education after Class 2 due to his father's death. He was forced to help his mother in the jhum fields at a young age because he was the only child, reported the news portal.
After moving from one place to another, he finally settled in New Hruaikawn village in 1995.
Although, he could read and write in the Mizo language, he always wished to learn English. So, he decided to go back to school and start afresh. In 2018, he made headlines after he enrolled in Class 5 at New Hruaikawn Middle School; and still continues to be determined. Naturally, his dedication and enthusiasm has become an inspiration to many.
In 2018, the principal of the middle school had reportedly applauded Lalringthara and said, "Pu Lalringthara is an inspiration and a challenge to both the students and teachers alike. An admirable man with a passion for learning deserves all the support that can be provided."
(With inputs from NDTV and HT Times)
