78-Year-Old Man Studying in Class 9 Is an Inspiration To Many

Donning his school uniform, he carries his books and travels 3 km everyday to Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School. 1945 in Khuangleng village near the Indo-Myanmar border, Mr Lalringthara could not continue his education after Class 2 due to his father's death. He was forced to help his mother in the jhum fields at a young age because he was the only child, reported the news portal.

After moving from one place to another, he finally settled in New Hruaikawn village in 1995.