Japanese Man Sings Tamil Song From Rajinikanth's Film 'Muthu'; Video Goes Viral

A Japanese Mitsubishi executive singing a Rajinikanth song is winning hearts.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
A video of a 77-year-old Japanese man singing a Tamil song from Rajinikanth's film Muthu has gone viral. The senior executive at Mitsubishi can be seen singing a song from the movie, which was the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan in 1995, at an event at Pondicherry University.
Indian Railways officer Ananth Rupanagudi shared the video of X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “At the age of 77, Mr. Kuboki San of Mitusubishi Corporation Ltd, Japan, at the GLOBIZZ’24 event conducted by Pondicherry University! He enthralled the MBA students with the Tamil Song from Rajnikanth starred movie “Muthu”, which has been rocking in Japan since 1995! #Rajinikanth.”
The video received a lot of love on social media.
Take a look at some reactions:
