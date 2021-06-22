Imran Khan Called 'Rape Apologist' After Controversial Interview

Pakistan's Prime Minster, Imran Khan, has received backlash after his views on women's safety and sexual assault.
Pakistan's Prime Minster, Imran Khan, has received backlash after his views on women's safety and sexual assault. In an interview with Jonathan Swan for 'Axios on HBO', HBO's documentary-news series, Khan said, "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense."
He even went on to say that this was "cultural imperialism", where people expected the views in every part of the world to be same. Swan even asked Khan about his own life, and said that in his younger days, Khan was known as a "playboy". To this, Khan said that that was his personal life, and the views of his people are different.
Irrespective of what the culture is, netizens have deemed that victim-blaming in cases of rape is not correct, and have hence criticised Khan for his statements.
Watch a clipping of his interview here:
Enraged netizens made sure to express their views on Twitter. Here is how they reacted:
