Imran Khan Called 'Rape Apologist' After Controversial Interview

He even went on to say that this was "cultural imperialism", where people expected the views in every part of the world to be same. Swan even asked Khan about his own life, and said that in his younger days, Khan was known as a "playboy". To this, Khan said that that was his personal life, and the views of his people are different.

Irrespective of what the culture is, netizens have deemed that victim-blaming in cases of rape is not correct, and have hence criticised Khan for his statements.

