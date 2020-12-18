60-Yr-Old Bihar Man Cycles for 11 Days To Join Farmers’ Protests

Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar travelled for 11 days covering more than 1000 kilometres to join the farmers’ protests at Tikri border. Manjhi covered the whole distance on his bicycle, reported ANI. In a statement to ANI, he said, "It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws”.