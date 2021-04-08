Don't Mind Me, Just Shopping: 6 Ft Lizard Spotted In Thailand Shop

Reportedly, the monitor lizard was in the store for more than an hour before the police and rescue teams arrived and ushered the reptile away.

After they got it out of the store, it disappeared into the woods without finding any food.

Monitor lizards are believed to be mildly dangerous, especially when they are angry. They are even venomous, which is why none of the store employees tried to get rid of it on their own. Since the incident was taken care of without any customer or employee being harmed, people on social media (including us) decided to have a few laughs about the whole incident.