New Year, New Show: 5 Reasons Why We Can’t Wait To Stream Tandav

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav has dropped and from the looks of it, the web series appears to be a gripping and genre-bending political drama. The 9-part series takes you into the manipulative world of politics and shows you the lengths to which people can go in their hunger for power.
2021 couldn’t have started on a more exciting note. Here are 5 reasons why we feel streaming Tandav is the best way to kickstart the new year.
Tandav dazzles with an impressive cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Zeeshan Ayub. With a line-up of such terrific actors, each appearing more menacing than the other, there are bound to be fireworks each time they appear on screen. The show starts streaming on 15 January.
In the trailer, we see that after the death of the PM of India, there’s growing speculation whether his son Samar Pratap Singh (Saif Ali Khan) will succeed him, but it’s not that simple. Anuradha (Dimple Kapadia) too harbours dreams of becoming the PM and holds the key to secrets that can upstage Samar’s plans. And so begins an ugly battle for power. With a storyline as gripping as this, Tandav promises to be a riveting watch.
Tandav marks the foray of film director Ali Abbas Zafar in the digital medium. After having woven magic on the big screen with blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat, Zafar clearly seems to have another winner on his hands.
‘Sahi aur galat ke beech mein jo cheez aakar khadi ho jaati hai na, usey rajneeti kehte hain’, ‘Ab is rajneeti mein chanakyaneeti laani padegi’, ‘If you can’t be the king, be the kingmaker’ - these are just some of the gems that we get to hear in the trailer of Tandav. We’re sure the show is packed with many more such memorable lines that viewers will remember for a long, long time.
With a slick trailer that manages to create just the right amount of curiosity and intrigue, Tandav comes across as every bit the bingeworthy show that you wanted to start the year with. A political thriller that boasts of great actors, hard-hitting dialogues and a compelling story, the show is a complete package that is both high on style and substance.
Tandav starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January. Save the date and let your 2021 binge-watching begin!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined