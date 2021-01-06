New Year, New Show: 5 Reasons Why We Can’t Wait To Stream Tandav

2021 couldn’t have started on a more exciting note. Here are 5 reasons why we feel streaming Tandav is the best way to kickstart the new year.

#1 Stellar cast

Tandav dazzles with an impressive cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Zeeshan Ayub. With a line-up of such terrific actors, each appearing more menacing than the other, there are bound to be fireworks each time they appear on screen. The show starts streaming on 15 January.