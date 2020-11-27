5 Bizarre Things You Won’t Believe Happened This Week

Right from outrageous pregnancy rituals to setting the most unusual records, here is a round-up of everything weird this week...
A man who had to remain conscious during a critical brain surgery chose to watch Bigg Boss and Avatar to kill time.
A COVID-19 patient believed to have passed away came back home a week after being admitted. It was later found out that his family was given the body of another patient to cremate.
Priests walked over the backs of 200 women in a ‘pregnancy’ ritual that takes place every year in Chhatissgarh’s Madhai Mela.
A man from Andhra Pradesh set a record for opening most bottle caps with his head. By opening 68 bottles, he declared a new feat in the Guinness World Records.
‘A Suitable Boy’ directed by Mira Nair was recently accused of promoting ‘Love Jihad’. In a scene in one of the episodes, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy are seen kissing in a temple.
Published: 27 Nov 2020,08:08 PM IST