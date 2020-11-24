Not Marriage, This Mom Funds Her Daughter's Travel Instead

Most mothers would think twice before jetting off to explore a new place. Not Silky Puri. Two months after giving birth to her daughter Khwaish, Silky left for Dubai. She had no qualms about traveling with her 2-month old baby.

Silky caught the travel bug a long time ago. However, after she gave birth to a baby girl, her in-laws started urging her to invest and save for her daughter's marriage. It was an idea both Silky and her husband Gagan were both strongly opposed to. So instead of saving up for their daughter's wedding or investing in a home, the Gurgaon-based couple has decided to enrich their daughter's life with priceless travel experiences.

At the age of 4, Khwaish has already visited 6 countries and travelled to several destinations across India. From the streets of Dubai to the Eifel Tower in Paris to Kerala's backwaters, Khwaish has seen quite a bit for her age. According to Silky, the learnings that Khwaish gets from travelling to different places is something she can't get elsewhere. While speaking to Conde Nast Traveller India, Silky mentioned, "She also recognises monuments she has seen. When she watched Stuart Little, she pointed to the Eiffel Tower. She has also picked up languages. Instead of goodbye she says adios."

Silky was also determined to not give up her passion for her motherhood. She wanted to balance both, without losing out on herself. And so she did! Silky runs an Instagram account called @mommytravelstories where she regularly shares their travel stories.