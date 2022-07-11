Video of Mother Singing ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’ While Cooking Is Viral

Mother sings 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' while cooking.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
The video of a woman singing a popular Hindi song from the 70s while making chapatis has gone viral online. In the video, a young child, presumably her daughter, is asking her to sing a song.
She hesitates at first, but then starts singing 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' from Mehbooba. This woman effortlessly sings the Lata Mangeshkar song and aces it!
Watch the video here:
Users online have appreciated how effortless her singing is, and others have appreciated her voice. Here are some reactions:
