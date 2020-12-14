UP Villagers Find 2000-Year-Old Coins While Digging Up Earth

Villagers in the Mohammadabad Gohna tehsil of Uttar Pradesh recently found coins and pieces of other artefacts while digging up the earth on Saturday, reported PTI. These artefacts also included pieces of statues and old pots and pans used by the people at the time. As soon as the villagers found these, they reported it to the local authorities. That is when District Magistrate, Amit Kumar Bansal, confirmed that the coins were approximately 1500-2000 years old.
This is not an isolated incident. Uttar Pradesh has, from time to time, been the place where centuries-old artifacts have been found.
Dating right back to the Indus valley civilization, reports suggest findings of pots from that era just a few days ago. The residual deposits of fat on these vessels also indicate how our ancestors had a meat-heavy diet.
In 2019, the Archaeological Survey of India found 4000-year old burial sites in Sinauli, Uttar Pradesh. These burial sites also found skeletons inside furnaces, along with helmets, chariots, and shields, that indicated a classic Bronze Age burial ritual, which is essentially a period right after the Stone Age when weapons were made out of bronze.
The recent findings of coins and utensils are no exception to the many rare and wonderful artefacts buried in the state, some that cannot be found in any other part of the country.
