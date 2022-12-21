Recalling the Brilliance of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ As It Completes 15 Years

Moreover, in a country such as ours, where children are pitted against each other in a mindless competition, education is equated with someone's ability to rote-learn, and where most people are obsessing over scoring high marks, Taare Zameen Par was like a breath of fresh air.

It highlighted the importance of the emotional and mental well-being of children, reiterated the significance and the need for creative thinking in their lives, spoke of a world that is kind and empathetic towards their needs, and most importantly, talked about letting children be themselves.