Recalling the Brilliance of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ As It Completes 15 Years

Taare Zameen Par starred Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in the lead roles.
Taare Zameen Par, written by Amol Gupte and directed by Aamir Khan, is undoubtedly one of the best movies made in Bollywood. Even after 15 years since its release, this film is still as relevant today as it was back then.
Not only did the movie go on to become a commercial hit, it received critical acclaim from academics and critics alike, struck a deep emotional bond with its audiences, and opened up a conversation around disability, parenting, and education.
Moreover, in a country such as ours, where children are pitted against each other in a mindless competition, education is equated with someone's ability to rote-learn, and where most people are obsessing over scoring high marks, Taare Zameen Par was like a breath of fresh air.
It highlighted the importance of the emotional and mental well-being of children, reiterated the significance and the need for creative thinking in their lives, spoke of a world that is kind and empathetic towards their needs, and most importantly, talked about letting children be themselves.
On its 15th anniversary, many users on the internet recalled how Taare Zameen Par became a special part of their lives and how it gave them the confidence to believe in themselves.
One user wrote, "Always thankful to Amol Gupte for saving some of us underdogs after we failed our maths exams in our 8th standard."
Another user wrote, "The most beautiful film I have ever seen. One of a kind."
Here are some more comments:
